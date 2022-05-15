Three years after the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgamefans wonder what will be the next cinematic event that will bring together the various heroes in a single film. According to the information given by the Phase 4 films to date, the next big Marvel event could be Avengers: Secret Wars.

Last week he arrived in the room Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new film belonging to Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film in question has a narrative pivot, as the title suggeststhe Multiversethat is, a set of parallel universes with large or small differences between them.

We warn you that from here on you will find SPOILERS linked to some key narrative elements of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (here our review) introduces the concept of Raidsthat is when two different universes come into contact causing the annihilation of one or both. The aftermath of the Raid is seen in the last universe Doctor Strange visited in the film, where a version of Stephen corrupted by the Darkhold caused the destruction of two different universeswhich have merged unnaturally.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already released four products related to the Multiverse, namely Loki, What If ..?, Spider-Man: No Way Home and the latest film starring Doctor Strange. Since the Multiverse will be a central element of this new Phase, it is likely that the next film dedicated to the Avengers it will be linked to the clash between different universes.

Among the most famous comic runs related to Multiversal clashes we find Secret Wars, a nine-issue crossover comic miniseries written by Jonathan Hickman. The plot of Secret Wars sees the last two universes that survived the Raid phenomenon, theMarvel universe and theUltimate universecollide and destroy each other in the Battleworld, a planet that combines various universes.

Considering that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduces the concept of Incursions, it is therefore likely that the next big MCU event (or one of the next) could be precisely Avengers: Secret Wars. In this sense, it is likely that at the next D23 Expo new information may arrive about it.