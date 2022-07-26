As reported by the The Hollywood Reporterthe director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Crettonreleased last fall in theaters, will return to work on another great Marvel film, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The news was released recently during the San Diego Comic-Con da Kevin Fage, CEO of Marvel Studios. After the great success of Avengers: Endgamewhich cashed well $ 2.8 billion at the box officetwo more Avengers films are expected in 2025, which will be released shortly and will bring together all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the meantime, several films will be released, but the film studio is moving forward in a very creative way and the direction of Cretton will certainly do an excellent job with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In addition to directing Shang-Chi, which grossed $ 432 million, the director has a general agreement with Marvelas he has signed up for a number of future works (including the sequel to Shang-Chi). It is not clear who is writing the screenplay for The Kang Dynasty, but it will certainly be an important work since will come as the close of Phase 6 (we are currently in Phase 4).

Feige outlined a timeline to help viewers navigate Marvel Studios’ upcoming releases. Reportedly, the film about the Kang dynasty will arrive on May 2, 2025while another Avengers movie, namely Avengers: Secret Warswill be released on November 7, 2025. Recall that Kang is played by Jonathan Majors and was first introduced in the Disney + TV series Loki, a real success with the public who definitively introduced the concept of multiverse in the MCU. In the series, Kang also had the nickname of He Who Remains.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off the Step 5the February 17, 2023. In this film there will be a different Kang than Loki’s, as stated by Majors himself. Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverarriving in November 2022, will conclude Phase 4 of the MCU.