Avengers: The Kang Dynasty suffered a further blow losing its director, Destin Daniel Crettonwhom he previously also directed Shang Chi. The main reason, however, is to be attributed to a question of timing, as well as to the situation created with the case of Jonathan Majors.

Majors is the actor who played the character of Kang The main villain of this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We could see it in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as in the series Loki. However, the actor was accused of abuse and violence by his ex-partner in March 2023 and is now awaiting trial, for this it’s likely he won’t return as the super villain.

Cretton abandoned the project when the movie has been postponed. The Kang Dynasty was supposed to be released in theaters in May 2025, but was moved to May 2026 after Marvel/Disney decided to postpone its entire line-up of upcoming films. The director’s decision to leave the direction of the film follows the abandonment of the screenwriter principal, Jeff Loveness.

The director said that he will now focus on the second installment of Shang Chi and on a new Marvel project of which he will also be Executive Producer, the TV series Wonder Man.