For a couple of weeks it has been said that the new movie Avengers, The Kang Dynasty, is going through difficulties at the moment because its director has left the equation to dedicate himself to other projects in Marvel. However, it seems that the tape has not been discarded from the MCUsince recently the writer who will give us the context of the characters has finally been confirmed.

As commented by media such as deadlinethe new writer of the film will be neither more nor less than Michael Waldronwho has been credited with the script for the first season of Loki, so this could be positive news for Loki fans. Marvel. And both seasons of this character have been acclaimed for his story, in fact, it can be considered the project of the MCU which is the best rated when it comes to series Disney Plus.

The news has been made known after Joanna Robinsonwho wrote MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studioshe said in a recent episode of the podcast House of R that the previous writer was no longer working with Marvelbecause he was “wrapped up” in his initial approach to Kang. This person wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich presented the character in a role that was liked and we could say that it saved the film in some way.

At the moment this new movie avengers is in danger, and that is because the actor in charge of playing the villain, Jonathan Majors, He has been involved in a situation that involves gender violence towards one of his ex-partners. However, since the case has not yet been completely closed, we will have to wait to see if in the end we will see the character use the variants of him to fight with superheroes from various timelines.

Editor’s note: It seems that they are trying to save the film at all costs, but I hope they confirm the new director and also the person who is going to create the music. As for the main actors, it is obvious that we are going to meet them as the MCU progresses.