













Avengers: The Kang Dynasty already has a writer and is the creator of the only MCU series that has worked









To this we must point out that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will have executive producer Kevin Feigeso don’t expect there to be any change in the baton or generational movement in the heads that control the MCU. Yes indeed, Michael Waldron looks confident of the important people in disney and that’s why you have these opportunities.

Now, let us not lose sight of the fact that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be released on May 1, 2026. In other words, there is plenty of time for Michael Waldron work on this project, of which you probably already have a good idea of ​​what is going to happen.

Source: Marvel Studio

To this we must add that it still remains to be seen who will direct the aforementioned film and in turn Secret Wars which will premiere on May 7, 2026.

We also recommend: Deadpool 3 will be the only Marvel Studios movie in 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty What is going to happen to Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors, the actor who is supposed to play Kang “The Conqueror” in the film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, goes through a series of legal issues due to a domestic violence legal process.

For now, no decision has been made regarding any changes or adjustments to the character. Perhaps they wait for the legal process to end to see whether or not it is wise to continue with the same plan of keeping Jonathan Majors.

Likewise, we must take into account the variable that Ant-Man and the Wasp in Quantumverse did not have a good Box Office and that could cause Marvel Studios take another path and thus leave Majors’ character for another, in this case, Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. However, this is just a rumor that is having relevance.

Do you think Majors will reprise his role as Kang? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)