More than a week ago it was confirmed that avengers: Secret Wars is a reality, this as part of the sixth phase of the Cinematic Universe of the company Marvel. And although the dream has been fulfilled, some would not be happy with the result, because apparently the adaptation of the story is not what the most fans are waiting for.

While fans associated the name with the massive event of Marvel of 2015 which was given the same name, the comics publisher had already used it in a couple of series in the mid-1990s. 1980. So the movie of the next few years could tell us that story, and not the multiversal chaos that everyone is looking forward to seeing on screen.

In the original series, a cosmic character named The Beyonder draws all the heroes and villains into a newly created world called battle world, forcing them to fight each other. It has not yet been confirmed that this will be the story to tell, but it is very possible that it will happen. So we will have to wait for more updates from the film studio.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on November 7, 2025.

Via: comic book