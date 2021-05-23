If there’s one thing you can be proud of Marvel studios, and incidentally, Kevin Feige, is that practically everything they touch ‘turns to gold’. Even the movie that made the least money in MCU can be considered a success.

All due to the creation of the same unified and shared universe, which adapted very well to the characters and stories of the comic. Despite its enormous success, that is not to say that some mistakes were not made.

Kevin Feige admitted the mistake they made in Doctor Strange

The one who spoke about the matter was himself Feige in a talk with the magazine Men’s Health. Among the topics he addressed was that of selecting the actress Tilda swinton to play the Ancient One in the first movie of Doctor Strange.

At this time there was much criticism due to accusations of whitewashing, the ‘whitewashing’ or film whitening. It is when an actor plays characters that belong to a different ethnic group.

Who is Shang-Chi and why will he be important to the MCU?

The point is that the Ancient One, in the comics, he is an old Tibetan man. According to the president of Marvel studios ‘we thought we were being so smart and so innovative’.

Later, Kevin Feige added ‘We are not going to do the cliché of the wise Asian old man. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘well wait a minute, is there any other way to solve it? Is there another one to avoid falling into the cliché and choose an Asian actor? ”.

With Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi they learned from their mistakes

He finished off saying ‘and the answer to that, of course, is yes’. They wanted to innovate in that regard, but things did not go as expected.

To avoid a cliché, they fell into the whitewashing, an attitude that is the subject of strong criticism. This is why in the case of the movie Shang-chi decided to act differently when it came to Mandarin, who is the main villain. This film now has an extensive cast of actors of Asian origin.

In order to Kevin Feige, this film is very important for the future of the MCU, and it is a part of its evolution. In that sense, the tape of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It’s fundamental.

According to plans, its world premiere will be on September 3 of this year. Simu liu, the actor who plays Shang-chi, is a key piece of this new effort of Marvel studios on his way to diversity in the world of cinema.

