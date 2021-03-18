Marvel directors Anthony and Joe Russo have said they helped Fortnite kick off its new season.

The brothers, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and various Captain America films, co-directed Fortnite’s cinematic introduction that leads into Zero Crisis Finale, the game’s first-ever solo event experience.

Fortnite also memorably appeared in Avengers: Endgame, though perhaps the less said about that, the better.

Speaking to Variety, the Russos said they had also worked with Fortnite boss Donald Mustard on writing, storyboards and direction for further “character setup in Chapter 2 Season 6 that has yet to be revealed”.

Typically, big portions of story only arrive at a season’s start and ending, so we’d expect to see more of their work when the game’s new primal-themed era is ready to wrap up.

The dizzying Zero Crisis Finale picks up from the events of last season, with Fortnite’s universe-powering Zero Point about to explode. This cliffhanger is resolved, but seemingly only temporarily. Fortnite hero Agent Jones and The Foundation, a new member of the mysterious Seven, slap a plaster on the problem which we’re likely to see fall off again before too long.

Speaking of The Foundation – there’s been speculation among fans as to who Epic Games roped in to voice the game’s newest major player. Is it Kiefer Sutherland? Doug Cockle? Epic Games declined to comment, for now, when I asked.