It seems that Xbox has taken care to improve its marketing, which is clear now that we see that the Avengers Falcon actor stars in new Xbox Series X ad. The world of video games has undergone a dramatic change in recent months, with the Xbox Series x revolutionizing the scene with powerful new hardware. And while it’s hard to find a gamer who hasn’t heard of new consoles, businesses still need marketing to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Marketing-wise, it always helps to have a familiar face backing up a system, and Xbox has found one. Anthony Mackie is best known for his role as Falcon in the Avengers movies, with the actor putting himself in the hero’s shoes many times in the MCU. Now the Falcon actor from Avengers stars in the new Xbox Series X ad.

The new ad starring Falcon it’s full of Avengers-style humor. Falcon is venting for the five years he was lost during Thanos’ snap. He says he missed his nephews, and that he has to catch up on the world. This means in the announcement of the new Xbox Seriess X. It must be said, Xbox marketing for its new consoles has been quite successful. And that Falcon from Avengers stars in the new Xbox Series X ad is proof of this.

The company created an Xbox cooler after fans started making comparisons to the Xbox Series X shape. Famous actors are often used for promotional content, and the snippet in the Xbox announcement on upcoming Falcon and Winter Soldier release seems to be good publicity, so the association makes sense. Not to mention, Xbox Game Pass features heavily in the gaming segment of the ad.