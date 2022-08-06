Avengers Endgame it was one of the most loved films by the MCU audience and one of the reasons is also the suffering experienced in the face of the death, or simply the farewell, of various heroes. According to a statement from the directors, however, things could have been worse, given that the president of Marvel Studios – Kevin Feige – had proposed to to kill all the original heroes of the saga.

“There were a lot of rumors going around about who was going to die,” he said Joe Russo in a podcast. “Kevin actually proposed, at one point, to take all the original heroes off the board. We thought he was too aggressive and that audiences wouldn’t be able to process it. And that, in effect, choosing one or two characters to sacrifice. in the course of the film, there could have been moments in which the action could have stopped and there could have been an emotional catharsis and then continued with the narration. ”

As fans know, with Avengers Endgame Iron Man, Black Widow (which had its own movie, but as a prequel) and Captain America were removed from the scene. The latter is not dead, but he got a pleasant happy ending with his beloved. The Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye remained. Each of them had space for other films or TV series.

The original Avengers

The future of the MCU also sees the arrival of Avengers The Kang Dynasty; it seems that the film already has a director and that it is a name known to fans, for a report.