Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in terms of production and importance. Its premiere was so successful that it even became the highest grossing film in history, briefly dethroning major productions such as Avatar.

Without a doubt, the all-out war between the Avengers and Thanos will be remembered for years to come by thousands of fans around the world. Many heroes perished in battle, while others turned into legends to command the future of the MCU.

Is it the best superhero movie in history? That is the question that many fans of the fantastic genre ask themselves. In that sense, a study carried out by Onlinecasinos decided to answer it taking into account the critical scores, collection and number of searches.

According to its list of the ten best superhero movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame ranks first. It is followed by several tapes belonging to the MCU, DCEU and even others outside these franchises.

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Joker

3. Black Panther

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. Batman: The Dark Knight

6. The Dark Knight Rises

7. The Avengers

8. The Incredibles

9. Incredibles 2

10. Wonder Woman

Avengers: Endgame – official synopsis

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos, the ‘Mad Titan’. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must meet once more to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences are.