The Golden Globe nominee John David Washington he could be next to play Kang the Conqueroraccording to some recent rumors.

After that Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassmentMarvel Studios decided to fire the actorwho played the role of the aforementioned Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to what was revealed by the insider Daniel Richtman it seems that the actor chosen to replace Majors is John David Washington, known by most for his roles in BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee and in Tenet by Christopher Nolan.

Washington also starred in the HBO series Ballersas well as having had important roles in films such as Monsters and Men, Malcolm & Marie And Amsterdam. Most recently, the actor starred in The Creator, film directed by Gareth Edwards. John David Washington is also known for being the son of the Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

Although the actor has not currently confirmed or denied the aforementioned rumors, John David Washington revealed in an interview with Nerd Reactor of 2020 by be interested in joining a superhero themed project:

I think it depends on which director asks me. I don't want to rule out this possibility a priori. Perhaps there are characters that have not yet been mentioned, or perhaps even developed, that have not yet been introduced in any of the films. I'd like to see what they could offer me.

To conclude, we remind you that the theatrical release of Avengers 5 is currently scheduled forMay 1, 2026.



