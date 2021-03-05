Since the end of Avengers: endgame in 2019, many fans of the franchise eagerly await the arrival of the fifth part of the film that will continue with the adventures of the superheroes of the UCM.

According to a recent report shared by reporter Daniel Richtman (via Tomatazos), Marvel Studios would work on Avengers 5. However, until now, it is unknown what the main plot of the film will be about.

The journalist also detailed that the project is in the early stages of production, so it would be pending who will be the actors that will make up the main cast and what new characters will join in the next installment.

Recall that several superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they said goodbye in the previous Avengers movies, some of them were Black Widow and Iron Man.

Also, several netizens speculate that the superheroine could participate Monica Rambeau, who became the leader of the Avengers for a brief time in the original Marvel comics.

Other possible characters signed for the fifth part of Avengers would be the X Men Y Fantastic 4. However, we will have to wait in the period of these weeks for Kevin Feige to provide more information on the matter.

What Marvel Studios series and movies will arrive in 2021?

WandaVision (Season 1, Episode 9) – March 5, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Season 1) – March 19, 2021

Black Widow – May 7, 2021

Loki (season 1) – June 11, 2021

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – July 9, 2021

What if…? (season 1) – summer 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: no way home – December 17, 2021

Ms. Marvel (season 1) – late 2021

Hawkeye (season 1) – late 2021.