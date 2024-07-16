Bad news regarding the future of Avengers 5a film in production at Marvel Studios known to the public as The Kang Dynasty. Not only is one of the main actors, Jonathan Majors, currently accused of domestic violence, but there are also problems regarding the production.

As reported by the newspaper NexusPointNews, the film’s screenwriter Michael Waldronalso the screenwriter of Secret Wars (due for release in 2027), Loki and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, he abandoned the project.

The screenwriter, probably due to the change of plans due to theMajors’ exitwhich will likely lead to the cancellation of his character in the film, has requested this change from Marvel, so that a new screenwriter can take charge of the situation given the premises.

Obviously we are waiting for official confirmations. regarding this exit: at the moment neither Marvel nor the screenwriter himself have confirmed this.

Waldron’s adventure with Marvel, however, does not end here: as we were saying, the screenwriter continues his commitment to Secret Wars, the Marvel title scheduled for release in theaters in 2027 but, regarding Avengers 5instead planned for 2026, the situation gets complicated: that the project is seriously at risk of cancellation?