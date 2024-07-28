As we all easily predicted, the San Diego Comic-Con would have reserved a series of surprises for MCU fans, but we would hardly have expected what happened then in the night.

The official nature of the “passing of the baton” to the Russo Brothers to Direct Avengers 5 and 6for example, was easily predictable given the latest rumours in the international press but, on the contrary, there are numerous completely unexpected announcements which, precisely for this reason, they sent the audience into raptures.

Let’s start by saying that Avengers 5 has changed its name: given the complex situation created around Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, Marvel has decided to reverse course and put a new character at the center of the project. Kang Dynasty becomes DoomsdayBut the news does not end here.

Victor Doom, known as the Doctor Doom Enters the MCU spectacularly: after presenting the new name of the film, the Russo brothers said they had difficulty in Finding the right villain and, after having brought a large number of people dressed as Doctor Doom onto the stage, one of them took off his mask, revealing his identity and sparking excitement among the audience.

Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the MCU after his legendary performances as Iron Man, but this time in a villainous role: He is the mysterious figure under the mask of Victor Von Doom.

Along with the announcement on stage at San Diego Comic-Con, Downey Jr. released a new post on Instagram to formalize the taking on of this important role: the published image depicts the Oscar winner holding the iconic Doctor Doom mask.

Avengers: Doomsday has a release date, which is May 2026while the screen debut of Avengers: Secret Wars, also under the management of the Russo brothers, will arrive in 2027.