San Diego Comic-Con has been a crazy event for MCU fans because Marvel Studios already announced the return of Robert Downey Jr., but now as Doctor Doom. Now the next step is that the films Avengers 5 and 6 have names and the return of the Russo brothers as directors.

The first thing you should know is that Avengers movie 5 will now be called Doomsday instead of Kang Dynasty, while the sixth film will continue to be called Secret Wars.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that The change in the films came about mainly because Jonathan Majors was fired from everything to do with Marvel Studios for all the accusations that we already know about (which, by the way, the actor is free and working as if nothing happened).

What is a reality is that the ship changed course completely, because the Doctor Doom is a very important villain in Marvel comics and we didn’t expect to see him so soon.

Also, having the Russo brothers directing again within the MCU means that they needed to return to their old ways that already brought them success.

When are Avengers 5 and 6 coming out?

Marvel Studios revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.

We’ll see how this rethinking of the MCU goes since they are just getting back to success as Deadpool and Wolverine have already surpassed $200 million in just 2 days.

