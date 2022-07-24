Marvel Studios It really caused a stir San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Not only with the first advance of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but also announcing Avengers 5 and 6movies that already have a release date.

The fifth film of avengers will be named Avengers: The Kang Dynastywhile the sixth is titled as Avengers: Secret Wars. Both films are part of the Phase 6 and will mark the end of it.

The theme of each one is clear, since Avengers 5 will be focused on history related to Kang the Conquerorwhich uses its different variants in time and advanced technology to fight.

We had a glimpse of this character in the series of Loki of Disney+. Its premiere is planned for May 2, 2025. As for Avengers 6the term of Secret Wars It is centered on an entire saga of comics.

The core of this is Beyondera cosmic entity that kidnaps heroes and villains alike to face them in an artificial world, battle world. We’ll see if Marvel Studios adapt as is the story.

The premiere of this film will be on November 7, 2025 and promises to be something truly spectacular. It was his own Kevin Feig who shared this information. But the president of Marvel Studios commented something else.

Marvel announces the Multiverse Saga

Kevin FeigIn addition to talking about Avengers 5 Y 6also highlighted The Multiverse Saga wave Saga of the Multiversewhich apparently ends with this pair of tapes.

The history of parallel universes, at least for many, began with Spider-Man: No Way Home with the appearance of others spider-man. But it was from Loki that the idea began to be forged, although in reality the latter is in the sense of time variants.

That is, play more with alternate timelines than with different universes. Went with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that the concept had a greater expansion.

Of course, we put aside Spider-Man: Far from Homebecause there, although the topic appeared, in reality everything was a deception of Mysterio. We will see how things are connected in the next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

