Avengers: infinity war and endgame showed us the confrontation between the Avengers and Thanos. For several fans, it is the highest point in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although more than one had doubts about the ambitious project.

The creator of Thanos, Jim starlin, was one of the fearful fans after directors Joe and Anthony Russo told him they had cut scenes of the villain. This is how the writer thought the movie would turn out as bad as the theatrical version of Justice League.

“In Infinity war, half an hour was going to be Thanos’s origin story. So I thought, ‘That’s very good.’ But then I was on a plane and I saw the Justice League movie …. They just threw Steppenwolf in there and he does his thing. In general, it was a bad movie, “he told the Comicbook portal.

“So, before Infinity War came out, Russo warned me that they had to cut Thanos’s half hour. All I could think of was, ‘OMG, that’s going to make it Justice League,’ ”she continued unafraid to confess that she was preparing to lie about her impressions of the film.

Avengers: Infinity War concept art. Photo: Marvel

With this in mind, Jim Starlin said he was surprised and very satisfied with the result on the big screen. “I have been the luckiest cartoonist that exists (…) They have always done well with my characters,” he concluded.

Avengers: infinity war – official synopsis

The superheroes team up to defeat the mighty Thanos, the worst enemy they have ever faced. If the ‘Mad Titan’ manages to gather the six gems of infinity (power, time, soul, reality, mind and space) no one will be able to stop him.