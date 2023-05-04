Jeep is in the middle of the transformation to electromobility. The Avenger is the first all-electric model from the American cult brand. At the end of May, the 4.08 meter long SUV will arrive at prices of 37,000 euros and with its typical seven-bar grille it is clearly recognizable as a Jeep.

Despite the martial name, the “Avenger” is not a robust off-roader, but a robustly drawn city car, with which Jeep wants to double sales in Germany. The chances are not bad, more than 5000 customers have already signed a sales contract without even having driven it.

The technical basis of the five-seater is the advanced ECMP2 platform from parent company Stellantis, a 400-volt electric motor with 156 hp and 260 Nm drives the front axle. The 54 kWh battery should provide energy for up to 400 kilometers according to WLTP, it will probably be a good 300 kilometers in everyday life. Thanks to 20 centimeters of ground clearance, hill descent control and slip control with three additional driving modes for mud, snow and sand, country lanes or high curbs can also be taken under the wheels.









picture series



jeep

:



Electric SUV Avenger



However, a trailer hitch is not required. It is charged with 11 kW AC and up to 100 kW DC. A 4×4 version is planned, but Jeep has not yet revealed whether it will be a plug-in hybrid or fully electric.

On the first test kilometers, the 1.5-ton Avenger proved to be agile and economical thanks to a consumption of around 15 kWh per 100 kilometers. The steering is smooth, the turning circle is pleasantly small at 10.50 meters. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is completed in nine seconds, at 150 km/h it’s over. Hard plastic dominates the interior. But it is nicely arranged with a colored painted dashboard and many practical shelves.

The space is good in the front and sufficient in the rear; 355 liters of luggage fit behind the tailgate. Every baby jeep has digital instruments, automatic climate control, cruise control and lane departure warning.