Avellino, football match ends in tragedy: 61-year-old collapses on the field in front of his friends

Tragedy in the Avellino area, where a 61-year-old man died after feeling ill during a football match with friends.

The victim is Gianni Vietri, who collapsed last night on a field in Altavilla Irpina, under the astonished gaze of his fellow players.

Attempts to rescue the man were useless, as he died in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital.