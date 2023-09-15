Avellino, dead girl electrocuted by battery charger. 5 entrepreneurs under investigation

Last May 2, a 15-year-old from the province of Avellino, Mariantonietta Cutillo was talking on the phone with a friend while he bathed in the tub at home. Accidentally lThe smartphone slipped from her hands while it was connected to the charger and the impact with the water caused an electric shock that fatally electrocuted the girl.



The body was found by the parents, alerted by the friend with whom the victim was chatting. The investigationscarried out by the soldiers of the Company of Mirabella Eclano, coordinated by Avellino Prosecutor’s Office, with the contribution of the IT Department of Racishave ascertained, at the state of the documents, of the manufacturing defects of one of the internal components of the charger, made in China, and insufficient safety standards. So it wasn’t a tragic fatality.

Looking back the various steps for purchasing that cable, in fact, the police arrived to report five entrepreneurs and to seize a huge amount of Chinese-made chargers that did not meet European safety standards. In particular, kidnappings took place in Calenzano and Sesto Fiorentino in the province of Florence, Pontedera in the province of Pisa and Trezzano sul Naviglio in the province of Milan. The five – importers and distributors of the goods – are accused of the crime of manslaughter, commercial fraud and sale of industrial products with false trademarks.

Specifically, the offending electrical component is the ceramic disk capacitor of this particular one Chinese import product, which, after having been subjected to non-repeatable technical tests, showed defects attributable to the poor quality of the material

According to the judgment of Racis, where the internal capacitor of the battery charger had been built using electrical components in harmony with the technical criteria established by Legislative Decree 86/2016, the lethal event – i.e. the discharge that caused the girl’s death – would not have occurred. The seized devices were also found to lack instructions for use, safety warnings and ”Ce” declarations of conformityas well as the ”class Y” marking that the technical standards require for electronic devices of this type.

