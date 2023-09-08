Six years ago Anna D’Urso lost her baby in childbirth: today, in a clinic in Avellino, her baby was born

A beautiful story, which gives hope to everyone, is that of the lady Anna D’Urso. The woman, a 44-year-old from Solofra who unfortunately has been battling cancer for some time, completed her difficult pregnancy yesterday and gave birth, with the support of the doctors at the Malzoni clinic in Avellino, to the little Mya, who enjoys excellent health.

Credit: Anna D’Urso – Facebook

Life has unfortunately put Anna in front of several challenges over the years, but what happened to her yesterday can be defined as almost a miracle.

Anna is 44 years old and lives in the province of Avellino, in Campania. Six years ago she had stayed pregnant and the joy of becoming a mother was unfortunately suppressed by one tragedy.

The babyborn premature and weighing only 360 grams, died in childbirth.

That tragedy, combined with his problems of obesity and the discovery that she has one rare genetic form of canceras Anna herself explained in a long post on Facebookmade her feel wrong and unfit.

The greatest joy of Anna D’Urso

Credit: Anna D’Urso – Facebook

A few months ago, in the midst of her fight against cancer, Anna D’Urso discovered she had stayed pregnant again.

At first she was advised to terminate the pregnancy, but meeting with some doctors of the Malzoni Clinic of Avellino has destiny changed of many people’s lives.

Anna was followed by doctors Giuseppe Casarella, Lucia Casarella, Raffele Petta, Gennaro Miele, Carmine Malzoni and all the other members of the extraordinary team of the structure.

Credit: Anna D’Urso – Facebook

With suitable medicines, frequent checks, dedication and passion for the extraordinary work they do, they allowed the little one to come into the world yesterday Mya in great shape.

I thank everyone because without professionals who also have humility and heart the world is uglier, thanks to them life is wonderful.

Wrote the new mom on Facebook.

The event was celebrated and also celebrated on social networks by the clinic itselfwho also wanted to compliment Anna herself for the strength, love and incredible tenacity she maintained during a difficult gestation.

“Life, that wonderful and unpredictable miracle that sometimes leaves us breathless with joy“: these are the words written by the clinic in another post.