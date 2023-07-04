At 72 years old, the chemist Avelino Corma (Moncofa, Castellón) has been named inventor of the year by the European Patent Office for his professional career, which already includes a Prince of Asturias, awarded in 2014. His inventions, the more than two hundred patents that he and his Institute of Chemical Technology accumulate are actually discoveries applied to real life. Because he always thought that excellent science could have a practical utility and this Tuesday, this route of the “science guerrillas”, as they have been baptized, will receive a new boost with the award ceremony in Valencia.

Ask. Are you an inventor?

Answer. Well, I’m a researcher trying to understand how chemical reactions happen and how they can be modified. Sometimes in these studies we see that the results could have an application and we patent them. Then we publish them like any scientific discovery, but before we have patented it. Now we don’t say much about an inventor anymore, but it is true that they are invention patents so, in that sense, you can say that you have made an invention.

Q. Is one born or made for that?

R. In general, all good researchers have a very great curiosity. They all ask questions. Then there is one more component, that some have and others do not, and that is that in view of the results, you take the step and say ‘well, yes, now I would change this and then it could be used to solve this problem’. Although there are disciplines in which it is more difficult, of course.

Q. Were you curious as a child?

R. A lot, an outrage. I was very inquisitive and I still am now, huh? I remember going with my father to the fields when I was eight or nine years old and everything he ordered, I had to understand very well and then he would pay attention to things and ask him questions about everything. Later, already in high school, he gave me my own problems, made my hypotheses and my experiments.

Q. Why is it important to control chemical reactions and what is the role of catalysts?

R. They are a way of directing the reaction where you want it to be. They increase the speed of the reaction and when there are several options, they allow directing it towards one or the other. What you are looking for are selective catalysts, because if you want a reaction to result in product A but also product B and C, surely these will be by-products that you do not want at all and that can even be contaminating and cause problems.

Q. How was the story of your first catalyst? The one that is still being talked about…

R. CEPSA’s. I was working on zeolites, a type of catalyst, studying the cracking of the heavy fractions of petroleum, it was about breaking hydrocarbon chains with those catalysts. Then CEPSA came along, which was fantastic and just that it came close, and it presented us with a problem: there was a current in the refinery in which they wanted to increase the octane number but in doing so a significant amount of hydrocarbons were broken into smaller hydrocarbons.

Q. What was the solution?

R. We saw the possibility of transforming the hydrocarbons of that fraction without breaking them, simply rearranging the carbons of these compounds, giving rise to much higher octane products, something we call isomerization. We got to work with zeolites, seeing which was the best and how they had to be prepared and modified. The results were good and CEPSA checked our results and decided to use it in a larger plant. It worked very well and it was decided to go to a commercial process, a large chemical plant, as befits a large chemical process. It went very well, it was very competitive and CEPSA has licensed it to several international companies and it is still being applied in some twenty plants.

Avelino Corma, at one point in the interview. Ana Escobar

Q. What does public research mean in this context of capitalist economy?

R. It is essential for many reasons, but above all for two. It allows research into issues that may not be applicable today or we may not see it, but the day after tomorrow we will need the knowledge generated, as has happened with vaccine technology [de la covid19]. In any case, progress is being made in knowledge, which is key to human development. But in addition, the State must have its own scientific policy, it must make decisions about which areas it wants to put more resources into. Now, for example, in decarbonization and a part of public research must go in this direction.

Q. Speaking of situations that are ahead of their time, they were advanced with biomass…

R. We have been working with biomass to obtain chemical products for almost thirty years. We published it and nobody was interested in those works. Later we worked trying to replace part of the fossil fuels with biomass derivatives and we reached a demonstration plant in Texas (USA), but then the legislation was much less restrictive and it was more expensive than obtaining it from non-sources. renewable. Now, companies are faced with much stricter legislation and have been forced to develop all this technology very quickly.

Q. What does this mean for you? Institute of Chemical Technology of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the CSIC What did they create in 1990?

R. The founding idea was that we had to do excellent research, but we also wanted to be able to try to extrapolate it to the production system. That’s how we started and that’s how we continue. That is my legacy. When I speak of “science guerrillas” it is because my group and I have always followed that line, we have never belonged to any pressure group. For example, at the beginning, there were people working in fundamental science who saw us as applied, not pure, but we continued with our dual program.

Q. We are living an accelerated process of decarbonization, does that happen to reduce emissions or to capture them?

R. For all. The objective is to reach zero net CO₂ emissions, the balance has to be maintained at least as it is, and if possible, lower it. We will get to that as we can. We don’t want fossil hydrocarbons, we don’t want carbon compounds that come from fossils, but we have plenty of molecules that are part of our daily lives that are made up of carbon and hydrogen. Where do we get the carbon? Now oil, gas and coal. Where can we get non-fossil carbon? From plants, which have captured CO₂ from the atmosphere and transformed it into biomass. Another possibility is to use the CO₂ that comes out of the chimneys, which we will now capture and transform, using green hydrogen, into molecules that contain carbon and hydrogen. But, you have to think about how to do it without burning fossil resources when they are all renewable. In this case, we will use the biomass, which will have captured CO₂ by transforming it, and if we do not have enough, which we will not have, we will have to capture CO₂ from the atmosphere. To do this, we will need to develop technology that can adsorb it from the gas mixture in which it is found in very low concentration, absorb it, concentrate it, and transform it into products.

Q. What would the ideal energy development look like in the coming decades?

R. The first and mandatory thing is that we have to generate enough renewable energy. At this time it is still not enough, but we are going to be more in deficit, when cars no longer run on gasoline or diesel and factories on natural gas. Second, and in parallel, we need to find solutions that allow us to accumulate all the wind and solar energy that is produced in excess at specific times and that can be used at times when there is no deficit in the supply of solar energy. We need technology to store all this energy. At noon you can have a large peak in the production of solar energy, which you are not going to use and which can be stored.

Q. What is your proposal to help achieve it?

R. We think that one way is to convert this energy into chemicals. From CO₂ and hydrogen you can make methanol, which is a liquid that you can transport and use to produce thermal energy when you need it. Or you can make methane and it can be injected into existing gas pipelines. We can also produce hydrogen, which we either use near the production site or have to store and transport at high pressure.

Q. In December, the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in the United States announced that it had produced more energy than it had spent on nuclear fusion… is that a path true or still to be explored?

R. That would be the great move for the future, the definitive solution. If we could control it, we would already have energy when we wanted and it continues. But we are not there yet. Every time we ask the specialists they tell us that there are still thirty years to go. Now, I would sign for it to be within the next thirty years. Today everything is going much faster and the chances of this becoming a reality are increasing.

Q. There are twelve years to go before the EU ban on selling new combustion vehicles like the ones we know now enters into force, is there an alternative?

R. Suppose that it has to be complied with and that there are no moratoriums. The way we have to comply with this model of car use, as it seems to be, would be to have enough batteries on the one hand; of hydrogen, on the other; and methanol and also gasoline, diesel and kerosene, the latter generated solely from green CO₂ and hydrogen, obtained from biomass. Because that way, even if they are used in combustion engines, they will not generate additional CO₂. The CO₂ emitted will be equal to that consumed in its production: there will be a zero balance of CO₂. I believe that all the solutions will go together, because the problem is so big that it is difficult to think that a single solution would give an answer to a problem of this magnitude.

Q. Artificial intelligence has broken into all areas in recent months, how do you get along with it?

R. It is already being very helpful in our investigations. If used correctly it represents a great advance. But, as in other fields, our society must protect itself with laws from the possible uses of this technology.

Q. What does this award from the Patent Office mean to you?

R. There are 200 European patents, but we also have patents in America or Japan that we have extended. They are families of patents, they are not all different. For us, the most important thing is that our fundamental principle has been recognized: we do fundamental and excellent science, this has been recognized in many places, but at the same time much of this science can be transferred to solving problems in society. We have covered the target.

Q. Do you want to retire?

R. No and yes. Now I get much more tired than before, the activity I had before you would not imagine. Now I don’t get to everything. There are times that when I am very tired I think “go, go home”. But at the same time, I remain curious; and this morning, at six in the morning, I was thinking about a problem and at seven, sending messages to my team.

Q. How is fame? You would be used to it by now, following Príncipe de Asturias in 2014, right?

R. I’m doing well, the important thing is still research and work. I’m professional. It was similar then. The award was a very pleasant surprise.

Q. Now there is talk of Nobel…

R. No, that’s not what they talk about.

