EP Monday, 4 October 2021, 15:32



Adif High Speed ​​began to execute the first works for the

Murcia-Almería connection at high speed, framed in turn in the development of the Mediterranean Corridor. It should be noted that the president of Adif Alta Velocidad (Adif AV), María Luisa Domínguez, presented last August the set of works that will create this first direct connection by rail in history between Murcia and Almería, with the clear challenge of create a “powerful and modern railway network in this sector of the Mediterranean arc”.

With an estimated investment of

more than 3,000 million euros, it is an «essential» milestone for the development of the Mediterranean Corridor in an area of ​​«great socio-economic potential», since both capitals will be connected with the rest of the high-speed network in Spain and, by extension, with Europe, through the TEN-T trans-European network, according to Adif sources in a statement.

Thus, the new network in this area will be made a “symbol of modernity, taking a qualitative leap to reach the levels of the large networks in Europe, and becoming an international high-performance node”, according to the same sources. On the other hand, he pursues

equip the Murcia-Lorca-Pulpí-Águilas section of standard gauge with the most modern security systems and increasing the safety of citizens and railway operations by eliminating level crossings are among the main objectives of this ambitious works plan.

Between Murcia and Pulpí, a platform for double track in standard and electrified gauge will be created, and from there the lines to Almería and Águilas will bifurcate, the latter population to which the train will also arrive on standard gauge and electrified track, in front of the current situation in single track in Iberian gauge without electrification.

Traffic disruption



In this way, Adif AV said it was facing “one of the greatest challenges in recent years” and made a “great planning effort, especially when working in dense urban centers and with the need to act on the existing railway platform in almost all the way ». After studying all the possible options, it has been concluded that the most advantageous way to make the most of the European funds from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR) is to ‘minimize the time required to complete the works and

work simultaneously on several sections“, So it is” essential “to interrupt rail traffic, as announced by Adif.

In addition, the Administrator stressed that this reduction in deadlines “will benefit both the population and the productive fabric of the affected areas, as well as the development of the Mediterranean Corridor itself, since it will speed up and facilitate the commissioning of this essential section for the same”.

Main benefits of the works



Among the main benefits of the works were the “significant improvement in the conditions of capacity, reliability, efficiency and comfort, by having better infrastructures and the revitalization of the economy.” By extension, it highlights that all citizens and the social and economic fabric “will benefit by opening up to Europe, with the opportunities that this entails.” He also stressed that it will mean “significant environmental benefits to

reduce pollution and CO2 emissions caused by road traffic and diesel traction in rail traffic, both for Cercanías, as well as Medium and Long Distance services ”.

In addition, railway users will benefit the most from this action with a qualitative leap in services between Murcia and Alicante, with reductions of up to 30% in travel times, and connectivity with the rest of the Mediterranean Corridor and the network. high speed: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, etc. The expected evolution of demand in the Murcia-Águilas suburbs pointed to

2-3 million annual travelers once the project is completed, in front of 1.2 million current travelers, according to Adif AV’s forecasts.

The works will allow the Murcia-Lorca-Pulpí line to have an electrified double track, with a high capacity and without level crossings, compared to the current single track without electrification. Will be

connected with Águilas also by electrified road in standard width, with which you will have a next generation commuter service.

Likewise, level crossings will be abolished, which will improve security for both citizens and rail traffic; and, during the works, the traffic of goods by rail will be maintained, so that the economic fabric of the Region will not be harmed. Likewise, Adif affirmed that it will guarantee pedestrian and vehicle permeability during the development of the works.

The works by sections



With a total length of 106.9 kilometers, the works begin with the second phase of the integration of the railway in Murcia, from the Murcia del Carmen and Barriomar stations; Nonduermas-Sangonera (8.9 km); Sangonera-Totana (24.7 km); Totana-Totana (7 km); Totana-Lorca (13.3 km); Lorca-Pulpí (31.3 km); and Pulpí-Águilas (21.7 km). In these seven sections,

23 viaducts, 9 tunnels will be built (4 new and 5 whose section is expanded) and 20 structures.

Renfe established an Alternative Transportation Plan to guarantee the mobility of users during the period of interruption of railway traffic due to the works programmed by Adif as of October 1.