The Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE) It continues to reinforce its weight as one of the great voices of the Valencian economic fabric and its annual assembly held on Wednesday in Valencia has reflected. In addition to Increase up to 200 entrepreneurs They are part of this select club, the meetings served to reflect the opinion of the businessmen of the Valencian Community and their main claims.

In an act that counted With Felipe González as the protagonistthe president of AVE, Vicente Boluda, wanted to share the main messages put in common by the entity’s businessmen, in a meeting in which Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, were present; his brother Fernando Roig, president of Pamesa; Héctor Colonques and his daughter Ana, from Porcelanosa; or Antonio Arias, from Victalia, among many others.

Entrepreneurs cry against what Boluda described as “a unbearable climate of political and polarization confrontation that affects us fully to society as a whole. “According to Boluda” the noise sells and “we can only build the collective project that is Spain, jointly and that the divisions subtract opportunities.”

In fact, the survey that AVE makes among its members revealed that polarization is what most worries Valencian companies in the political sphere. In addition, entrepreneurs qualify with A suspense the political situation in both the Valencian Community (The act was closed by Carlos Mazón himself) as in Spain.

His other great message has to do with the world geostrategic situation: “The blocks, as we have traditionally lived from the end of World War II, are changing and interest as well. Europe, the European Union in particular, must react and the different fronts that we have open in our country do not help us be a cohesive and strong country.”

Balance, forecasts and Trump

In that balance, The question of the economic environment that most worries AVE partners is the increase in production costssuch as raw materials, energy or Labor costsfollowed by the reactivation and continuity of the businesses and companies in the devastated areas following the DANA in the province of Valencia.

And is that 80% of AVE associate companies have been affected by the DANA that flooded part of Valencia, either because it is located in affected areas or because its clients or suppliers are implemented in those areas.

On the economic situation of the Valencian Community and Spain, since about 80% think that 2025 will be the same or better than 2024 in economic terms. In addition, 95% indicate that they will maintain or increase employment in 2025 and 85% will increase their investment in Spain. Most will allocate their benefits to reinvestment and debt reduction.

However, there are also shadows, such as Trump’s arrival at the White House. About 70% of associated entrepreneurs It is expected to be affected by the rise of tariffs announced by the United States, “directly or indirectly.”

Entrepreneurs also concern absenteeism, since 50% places it above 5% in their respective companies and 90% of the partners believe that AI has and/or will have a relevant impact on their sector, and that AI can help your company, mainly improving efficiency and productivity.