The Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that they are preparing to lose the main supply route in Avdeevka

Speaker of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Dmitry Likhovy said that in Adeevka there are alternate supply routes in case of loss of the main one. According to him, the situation in the city is tense, but controlled. He also stressed that holding Avdievka is important, but the command will not sacrifice fighters.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced street fighting in Avdeevka

Likhovy said that street fighting had been going on in Avdeevka for several days. He also noted that the current situation dictates a change in combat tactics. According to him, at the moment the situation in the locality is tense, but controllable.

“We see the enemy’s intentions, we see where he wants to advance in order to cut off the logistics supply artery, primarily in Avdievka, and provide some kind of operational encirclement. There we are mainly opposed by the regular Russian army, well trained, sometimes special forces, sometimes landing forces and ordinary motorized rifle battalions,” said Likhovy.

We are talking about Industrial Avenue – this is the main artery through which the Avdeevka garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is supplied. By data “Countries”, there is another, narrower road. It is free, but there may be Russian troops about two kilometers away.

Likhovy stated that keeping Avdiivka, like any Ukrainian city, is extremely important, since other settlements will follow. At the same time, he added that no one is holding on to the “heaps of stones and charred iron” and the command will first of all try to save the lives of the soldiers.

In Kyiv they reported a difficult situation near Avdeevka

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, called the situation in the Avdeevsky and Kupyansky directions extremely difficult and tense for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said Russian troops have a numerical advantage in personnel and continue to increase their efforts. At the same time, Syrsky emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces are attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of guided aerial bombs, and also conduct heavy fire from artillery and mortars.

He also noted that Russian troops are advancing virtually along the entire front line and in Kyiv they decided to move from offensive to defensive actions.