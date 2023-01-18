In the estimation of political analysts who spoke to Sky News Arabia, this “rapid Russian advance” is the strongest message to the West to respond to the latter’s announcement of providing heavy quality weapons to Ukraine, especially as fighting rages around Avdiivka on the same day that the Russian army announced its plan to increase the number of his forces.

On Tuesday, the Acting President of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, announced progress and improvement in the military situation of the forces in the direction of Avdiivka, and the “Sol” railway station came under the control of the Russians.

Simultaneously, the Russian Defense Ministry announced large-scale changes in the army in the period from 2023 to 2026.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, following a meeting of the military administration, the changes include raising the number of the armed forces to 1.5 million personnel, and changing the military-administrative division of Russia.

Frankly, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the reason for increasing the number of the army “is related to the war that the collective West is waging against us,” and that “the security of our country must be absolutely guaranteed.”

Russian gains and Ukrainian distress

According to Oleg Artyovsk, a researcher on international affairs at the “Volsk” military institution, Avdiivka is one of the fiercest battles, and controlling the city, located only 13 kilometers from Donetsk, allows the Russian army the following:

Full control of the Solidar axis without Ukrainian interference.

With this field step, Russia can tighten the screws on the Ukrainian forces and cut off communications and supplies between Seversk and Bakhmut.

And on the Ukrainian side:

Kyiv forces are still in control of the city, while some of its buildings were damaged, and its walls were blackened and its windows were blown out as a result of the bombing.

The Ukrainians declared their desperate need for night vision equipment from their Western allies, while 14 British Challenger 2 tanks are scheduled to descend on the Adiivka and Bakhmut axis to help them.

The Russian progress prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an urgent distress call to the West to expedite the dispatch of weapons, after his country suffered heavy losses in the last hours in the Donbass, and after Moscow launched more than 70 missile attacks on the vicinity of Bakhmut.

“expected victories”

Dia Noah, a researcher specializing in international affairs, believes that many Ukrainian cities will fall at a faster rate in the coming days, with Avdiivka and Bakhmut at the forefront. As a prelude to the almost complete control of the Donetsk region, which joined Russia in the referendum of the four regions last September.

Noah refutes Avdiivka’s importance to the Russian army in that it:

Very close to Donetsk and controlling it achieves great victories for Russia, sending a message to the West after announcing the provision of heavy weapons to Kiev, such as Challenger 2 tanks from Britain and American Patriot missile systems and other weapons from Germany.

Russia’s annexation of Avdiivka guarantees the decisive factor in and around the battle of Bakhmut.

Moscow recently redeployed regular forces near Avdiivka with “better training” in preparation for a decisive battle in the Bakhmut axis.

Russia wants the changes in its military leadership to translate into actual successes on the ground.

Controlling Avdiivka and Bakhmut later will allow Russian control in southern and eastern Ukraine and ensure securing logistical supply lines for the Russian army.

In Noah’s estimation, Russia “succeeded in managing the battle of attrition of Ukraine, with the West standing behind it par excellence, and its military victories on the ground are continuing.”