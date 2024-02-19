Tarnavsky announced the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to new lines of defense after leaving Avdievka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have gained a foothold on new lines of defense after retreating from Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, said the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” Alexander Tarnavsky.

New positions of Ukrainian troops are located in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Lastochkino and Pervomaiskoe. “Here the Ukrainian military has gained a foothold on new lines of defense and is successfully repelling attempts to develop an offensive,” he noted.

According to Tarnavsky, 26 airstrikes and 803 artillery shelling were carried out on Tavriya positions.

Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Russia took control of the coke plant in Avdeevka

Russian troops occupied more advantageous positions in the Avdeevka area, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. Military personnel of the engineering units of the Center group of troops began to clear roads and buildings.

In addition, the Russian army established control over the Avdeevka coke plant.

The Center group of troops, developing the offensive, took full control of the coke plant in the Avdeevsk direction. Russian flags are hoisted on the administrative buildings of the plant Russian Ministry of Defense

The department noted that, despite the fact that the Russian military provided the residents of the city with the necessary medical care, a large number of elderly people who need medicine remain in Avdeevka.

Avdeevka came under Russian control

On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Head of State Vladimir Putin about the complete capture of Avdeevka by the Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev.

Taking control of Avdeevka made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and thereby significantly protect it from terrorist attacks from Kyiv.

The city was a powerful defensive hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Due to the continuous fire impact of Russian troops, only isolated isolated formations of Ukrainian military personnel managed to hastily leave Avdiivka, abandoning their weapons and military equipment. Captured Azov fighter (banned organization in Russia) reported that there may be groups of Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned by the command in the city. He suggested that there are still Ukrainian soldiers there who don’t even know that Avdiivka has been abandoned.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who fled from their positions noted that the command was probably at a loss because of the imminent surrender of Avdiivka; now the Ukrainian army is forced to quickly build defensive fortifications in the west of the settlement.

Former CIA analyst Philip Giraldi called the capture of Avdiivka a sign of the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He stressed that this event will be a key deterrent for the US Congress in approving new military support for Kyiv.