Defense Minister Shoigu: The Russian army took control of the city of Avdievka in the DPR

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday, February 17, reported to President Vladimir Putin that the Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev had completely taken control of the city of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

It is noted that the settlement was a powerful defensive hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

31.75 square kilometers is the area of ​​the liberated territory

The losses of Ukrainian troops in the battles for Avdiivka over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 1,500 military personnel.

Ukrainian units abandoned weapons and military equipment

As the Ministry of Defense explained, information about the advance of Russian troops was not made public until the enemy was completely defeated and the city was taken under control.

The military department said that under the continuous fire of Russian troops, only isolated isolated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to hastily leave Avdievka, abandoning their weapons and military equipment.

See also Resistance memes about the war in Ukraine

The front line was moved away from Donetsk

Taking control of Avdeevka made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk, thereby significantly protecting it from terrorist attacks from Kyiv.

Currently, measures are being taken to finally clear the city of the Ukrainian military, blocking their units, which left the settlement and settled at the Avdeevka Coke and Chemical Plant.

The troops of the “Center” group of troops continue offensive operations to further liberate the DPR, the military department added.

Putin congratulated the Russian military on their success

Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian military on their success in Avdeevka. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian head of state, Dmitry Peskov.

Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian military on their success in Avdeevka. This was announced by the press secretary of the Russian head of state, Dmitry Peskov.

Putin listened to the report of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin on the capture of Avdeevka. The President congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, such success

Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

In addition, the president sent a congratulatory telegram to the units that participated in the battle for Avdeevka. In a document addressed to Colonel General Mordvichev, the head of state declared gratitude for the military actions to all the troops he led for the capture of Avdeevka.

The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, commenting on the capture of Avdeevka, noted that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine will now shell the cities of the republic less.

Courage, heroism, mutual support between units, of course, allowed us to say today that the enemy citadel had fallen Denis Pushilin head of the DPR

The capture of the city was also commented on by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

That’s why all his enemies are so twisted. May God give us all strength! Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. He explained his decision with a plan to transfer units to defense “based on the operational situation that has developed around the city.” The military commander added that the units left Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and for the sake of preserving the lives and health of the fighters. Now, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gained a foothold in more favorable positions.