The head of Avdeevka Barabash announced the intensification of the offensive of the Russian army

The Russian army intensified its offensive on Avdiivka, and shelling of Ukrainian positions continued throughout the night. This was announced by the head of the city military administration of Avdeevka, controlled by Kyiv, Vitaly Barabash, transmits “Strana.ua” in its Telegram channel.

“A conditional decrease in the degree of tension that had been in our direction for several days, unfortunately, yesterday we observed an escalation, the number of shellings increased,” the publication quotes the words of a representative of the Ukrainian authorities.

According to Barabash, shooting battles continue throughout the night, and artillery strikes are carried out on the positions of the Ukrainian army.

On October 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced progress in the Avdeevka area.