Bracelets to ask for help, emergency contacts, anti-snoring pillows, helmets that examine visual health and smart beehives. They are some of the most groundbreaking devices of recent years, according to the CTA. Since 1976, this association that organizes CES, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world, awards innovation prizes to products that stand out for their design and engineering. Here are some of the more original gadgets and services recognized this year at the show, which is being held this week in Las Vegas.

A service to talk to the deceased

The Re;memory serviceawarded in the virtual and augmented reality category, looks like something out of a chapter of the series Black Mirror. “We help you fulfill your desire to meet with a family member you miss, but who is no longer in this world,” say its creators. His solution is to use artificial intelligence to create virtual humans so that the “bereaved family can meet a loved one who has passed away and maintain a bond with him.”

In this category, several awards have also been gloves Y haptic vests, in addition to multiple glasses. It is the case of Skinetica vest designed to experience different sensations, as its developers explain: “Have you imagined feeling branches brushing against your chest as you move through the jungle, a curtain of water falling on your shoulders as you pass under a waterfall, or the breath of a monster sneaking up behind you?”

‘Guide’ shoes for blind people

In the accessibility category, several devices for people with vision problems have been recognized. It is the case of Ashirasea wearable with a movement sensor that is placed on the shoe and gives navigation instructions with vibrations, and dotpad, a device that displays images and graphics in a tactile manner. It has also been awarded a smart toilet with arms that allows people with little strength and freedom of movement to use it independently and get up.

Another of the devices recognized by the CTA is called Hapta and it is a make-up applicator for people with motor disabilities. For example, with Parkinson’s or cerebral palsy. “The goal is for them to be able to apply precise lipstick or mascara,” says Casey Barbarino of L’Oreal. This company’s invention is a stabilizer handle with sensors that detect hand movement and a system that distinguishes unwanted tremors from intended movement. Although it is currently a prototype, the company hopes to bring it to market this year.

Casey Barbarino and Maya Kelley of L’Oréal pose at CES with a lipstick applicator and brow brush. TO GO

Give voice back to speechless people

In the digital health category, one of the award-winning technologies is designed to give voice back to those who are about to lose it. “Most people who lose their voice must agree to start speaking with a standard digital voice that is also used by other people with speech impairments,” explain from the Acapela group. This company has developed a system for recreate the voice synthetically, “which allows them to retain this essential part of their identity.” The global market for voice technology is growing by 17.2% annually, according to the CTA, citing data from Meticulous Research analysts. By 2025, its volume is expected to reach $26.8 billion.

Many other devices have also received awards in this category: a sensor to detect abnormal lung soundsa leadless pacemaker, a test to diagnose monkeypox in laboratories, a smart crib that monitors the baby’s respiratory rate and detects crying, a foot scanner to prevent shoe returns either a credit card-sized device that performs electrocardiograms.

Marco Snikkers, founder of OneThird, shows off a device that scales burs at CES. TO GO

fruit scanners

A fruit and vegetable scanner that aspires to predict the shelf life of fresh products in a second such as strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, avocados or mangoes has been awarded in the food and agricultural technology category. This tool, developed by the company OneThird, uses artificial intelligence to try to reduce food waste by up to 25% and save related labor costs by up to 50%.

“This will help our customers make better decisions in the food supply chain – from growers to retailers or even in stores,” says Marco Snikkers, founder of OneThird. At the moment, according to him, only growers and distributors use these devices. But this year, the company also intends to bring a machine that analyzes the state of avocados to some stores in the Netherlands.

Virtual graphene fireplaces

The Graphene Radiator is a virtual fireplace that generates heat from graphene. This award-winning device in the home appliance category can theoretically generate heat efficiently with less space and 30% less energy. Among the winners in this category, there is also a device that collects data about the user’s health to offer a personalized nutrition serviceanother that creates cosmetics on the spot to treat skin problems Y a mattress that monitors sleep patterns and helps maintain optimal body temperature.

