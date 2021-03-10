After Avengers: Endgame unseated Avatar as the highest-grossing feature film in history, it was believed that the James Cameron-directed film would never regain its place.

However, everything could change with the re-release of Avatar in theaters in China. As reported by the portal The Hollywood Reporter, the China Film Office approved the release of the film in the Asian giant for March 12, 2021.

Currently, Cameron’s film has a fundraising of $ 2,787,965,087 dollars , and thanks to its relaunch it could easily exceed the sum of $ 2,797 800 564 dollars with which Avengers: endgame has and recover the place that it lost two years ago.

Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Admits She Doesn’t Know Which Sequel She Has Recorded

In a recent interview, the actress shared a peculiarity about her character in Avatar. Through the podcast of Marc Maron, The Oscar winner commented that she is not sure what sequel she has filmed.

“I have lost track of how many are being shot. I did two at the same time and it was an extraordinary experience. I remember arriving at a gigantic hangar where anything was possible. But if you ask me which part I filmed for, I’m not sure. “

Avatar is slated for release on December 16, 2022, with the next three sequels set to hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028.