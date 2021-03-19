Avatar He once again thrilled all his fans by confirming that its creators will have their own studio to expand the franchise, and they even have the first project defined.

Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko they will retake the world of Aang with an animated film that is already in process, although it will not be the only thing we will see.

In a recent interview it was revealed that Avatar will build your own Avatarverse, and will be made up of several series and even movies.

Avatar Studios will be in charge of expanding the world that they showed us with Aang and Korra, although we still do not know if they will show us what happened to both or if they will introduce us to new characters.

Recently Deadline spoke with the president of Nickelodeon, Brian robbins, and what he revealed is sure to delight fans of the series.

It seems that the project contemplates creating a universe of its own around Avatar, and it will be shown through various series and films.

‘We are in an early stage of development and exploration of what we call a complete Avatar Universe. Mike and Bryan work hard, and I think that universe will encompass a movie, animation, and certainly several TV series and probably movies. I think we will be ready very soon to show the world what will come first, but it is not yet time because we are in an early stage of creative development. ‘

As you can see, it’s still too early for them to show us what the next movie will be about, so we’ll have to wait a few more months.

The advantage is that fans of Avatar They’ve been waiting almost six years for the franchise to return, so a little longer won’t hurt.

We still have to see what Netflix will do with live action, which we hope respects the original work.

