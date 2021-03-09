In 2019, Marvel Studios achieved its mission and made the fourth installment of Avengers: endgame the highest grossing film in history. After this achievement, James cameron, director of Avatar, a film that previously had that title, congratulated the Russo brothers through their social networks.

Two years after the release of the Avengers movie, it has been announced that Avatar will be relaunched in theaters, but only in China. The Hollywood Reporter indicated that, with the reopening of these establishments, the chains have seen as a strategy the retransmission of the 20th Century Fox feature film.

“Chinese authorities approved a large-scale relaunch of Avatar for this March, both in IMAX 3D rooms and in traditional 3D rooms ”, reads the report of the specialized portal.

Avengers: endgame puts its highest grossing title at stake

Despite Avengers: endgame raised nearly $ 2,797,800,564, the distance it has with the James Cameron film, $ 2,787,965,087, is not much.

If Avatar and its relaunch fetch more than $ 7.4 million, the story starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña would regain the throne as the highest-grossing film in movie history.

This is not the first film that China will put in its theaters. With the reopening of these establishments, premieres confirmed earlier than in the United States, such as Godzilla vs. Kong or the arrival of Black Widow, are fundamental for the reactivation of this trade in the Asian country.