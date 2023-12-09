Normally in December releases are limited, but this week there were some very interested names that may have intrigued many fans. Furthermore, the backlog it’s always around the corner waiting for us, so it’s difficult to run out of big names.

The weekend is here, and as the holiday season gets underway, video game fans got a chance to find out what games are coming next year and beyond, thanks to The Game Awards. Now, however, it’s time to think about the present and decide what to play between an outdoor trip and a family commitment. So tell us what you will play on the weekend of December 8, 2023 ?

The news of the week

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

If you are looking for something new, perhaps you have chosen to play Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. As we explain in our review, it is a well-made role-playing game that will be essential only if you are a fan of the reference work. We find choices to make, different characters and an appreciable combat system, but unfortunately there is no Italian (and there are many texts) and without knowing the game world it could be difficult to understand the work.

Probably easier is to enter the beautiful world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. As said in our review, it is not an incredible game, but it is substantial, with some sequences of great impact and offers a remarkable game world that lovers of the film saga could really like.

For those who want something more contained, however, this is a good option A Highland Song, an artistically extraordinary game with a dynamic and compelling story, as we tell you in our review. With a good difficulty balance, this 2D exploration game is definitely recommended.

Tell us, though, what will you be playing this weekend?