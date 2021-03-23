Avatar He introduced us to many characters during his seasons, but the one who managed to steal our hearts was undoubtedly the Uncle Iroh.

This firebender was not only the father figure of Zuko, as it also helped the team of Aang on several occasions, and from what we saw, he lived his last days happily as the owner of a tea house.

As the creators of Avatar already have their own studio and a mission to create more series, the actor who lent his voice to the Uncle Iroh he’s asking to be given his own show, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Greg baldwin lent his voice to Uncle Iroh from 2007 to 2008, following the actor’s unfortunate death Mako iwamatsu, who was the first two seasons at the helm.

Seeing that they are already planning to bring new series inspired by the universe of Avatar, Baldwin published a message that excited the fans, as he asked for a spin off dedicated to the firebender.

‘Honestly… if I had the power to green light an Iroh spin-off on Nick… it would be this… A preschool show where Iroh gives gentle life lessons in every episode. Not like ‘Mr. Rogers’ but ‘Uncle Iroh’s tea shop’.

The idea of Baldwin is that the little ones receive little advice and lessons that help them face life itself, of course, having the firebender as a guide.

Although it sounds like something great that even we would see, the creators of Avatar They have not mentioned if they have something similar in mind for the future of the saga.

It is still too early for them to reveal to us what they are working on, but we hope that the new of this wonderful universe will arrive on television soon.

