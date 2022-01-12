Avatar: The Last Airbender it continues to give something to talk about although some years have passed since it went off the air, and it is not for less, since it still has projects on the doorstep.

In addition to the series live action from Netflix, the plans of the study founded by the creators of this work are pending, who promised that we will see more works.

Taking this into account, fans were excited after the publication of a vacancy that could indicate the development of a new project in the universe of Avatar.

They already prepare a new secret animated project. Image: Twitter.

Lauren Montgomery, showrunner of Voltron Legendary Defender, shared a vacancy of Avatar Studios where they request character designers with very specific requirements.

‘The character designer must understand how to convey storytelling through character design and have good drawing technique to match and further develop existing art styles from the Avatar / Legend of Korra series. Your designs should resonate and help enhance storytelling by developing the characters ‘appearance, costumes, personality, and feelings.’

What is striking is that the chosen ones will be in charge of ‘develop the appearance of the characters for the next works’, which indicates that they already have something on their hands.

At the moment, the agenda of Avatar Studios remains a mystery, although it would not be strange if they begin to share advancements in the coming months.

Some of the fans ask that a new season of the series be launched with a new chosen one, while others prefer that it be worked on prequels or spin offs, adapting the stories from comics and graphic novels.

