By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The pricey sequel to “Avatar: The Way to Water” hit the $2 billion mark in worldwide box office takings on Sunday, sealing its place as another successful Walt Disney franchise.

Director James Cameron had said the film needed to hit the $2 billion mark just to cover costs. “Way of Water” premiered in late December, 13 years after the original “Avatar” introduced the lush world of Pandora and became a worldwide phenomenon.

“Way to Water” box office totaled $2.024 billion on Sunday, according to Disney estimates. After six weekends in theaters, it ranks as the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. About $1.4 billion in ticket sales came from international markets outside the United States and Canada.

“It’s an absolute hit,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “Whenever you talk in the billions, you enter the pantheon of top franchises.”

Disney has not disclosed the film’s budget but, according to the Hollywood Reporter, it cost at least $350 million to produce, plus marketing costs. Studios share ticket sales with theaters.