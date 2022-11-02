Avatar: The Way of Water returns to show itself in an official way with the second trailer for the new James Cameron filmwhich aims to replicate the enormous success of the progenitor with a new dose of fictionalized action in computer graphics, coming in December.

There release date of Avatar: La Via dell’Acqua in Italy is set for December 14, 2022, the day in which we will see in Italian cinemas the sequel to the CG film that won three Oscars and broke all box office records. Distributed by Disney, the film is produced by Lightstorm Entertainment and said by James Cameron, of course.

The trailer shows various scenes from the life of the Na’Vi and in particular of the Sully family, consisting of Jake, Neytiri and their children, who find themselves having to live an intense and exciting adventure, amidst a thousand dangers that loom over their existence.

To stay alive and united, family members must go on a journey and take part in various battles, but also in much more pleasant moments, among the wonders of Pandora. The story is set on the alien planet, over ten years after the event of the first chapter, thus also showing the changes that have taken place in the environment and in the social structure of the alien people.

As the title of the film also suggests, this new chapter has a lot to do with water, and the element in question is also recurring in the new trailer released today: aquatic settings and marine scenarios follow one another with a certain insistence, between situations above and below the surface, all characterized by a truly impressive realization.

Meanwhile, on the front video gamesAvatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been pushed back to 2023 or 2024 by Ubisoft, with gameplay still appearing to be “raw”, according to Jeff Grubb.