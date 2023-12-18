Alyson Tabbitha he made a Kiri cosplayone of the most interesting characters in the film Avatar: The Way of Waterand as you can see from the photos this time too the result is magnificent.

Capable of grossing over 2 billion dollars, Avatar: The Way of Water has greatly relaunched the film saga created and directed by James Cameronwaiting for the next chapters.

In the sequel Kiri is a fourteen-year-old Na'vi, adopted daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Her real mother is the avatar of Grace Augustine, the doctor played by Sigourney Weaver in the original Avatar.