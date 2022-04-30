The title and release date of the new one has finally been announced Avatar: The Way of Water. While waiting to discover firsthand that it will be a quality film, lead actor Sam Worthington said it will be “surprising and wonderful“.

Sam Worthington said, speaking to Variety, that “When I made the first movie, I was 30. And when Avatar: The Way of Water comes out, I’ll be over 50. In the first one, I was in a wheelchair, you know. And when we get there. on the fourth and fifth, I could really be in a wheelchair. ”

“It’s great to be part of such an amazing family and have this longevity,” Worthington continued. “Jim is a very loyal man and he keeps the same people on board, but I’m a little cog in all of this. There’s a big creative team behind, and from what I’ve seen, it’s amazing and wonderful what they’re doing. ”

Avatar, the protagonists

When the footage of Avatar The Way of Water revealed at CinemaCon this week, Cameron talked a little bit about the film in a pre-recorded video. He introduced the cast of the film and shared some information about his impressive technical aspects.

“With the first Avatar we decided to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we are pushing those limits even further, with high dynamic range 3D, high frame rate, higher resolution and much greater realism in our visual effects, ”Cameron said.

“But I don’t just worry about the technical side while making a film. Working with actors it’s the most rewarding thing and it’s been an amazing adventure to explore Pandora again with our friends. So we chose Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Steven Lang, not to mention our new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and this incredibly talented group of teenagers, who all quickly distinguished themselves in their roles. ”

“We wanted ours back to Pandora was something really special. Each shot was designed for the largest screen, highest resolution, and most immersive 3D available. We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do. I think we made it. I hope we succeeded. I hope that when you see the film in December you will agree. ”

Finally, we leave you with the first information – including the release date – shared at CinemaCon regarding Avatar The Way of Water.