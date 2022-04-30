Here are the first images from Avatar: The Way of Waterthe new chapter in the film saga directed by James Cameron, which come together with the confirmation that the trailer of the movie will debut in theaters on May 4 with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Defined as surprising and wonderful by Sam Worthington, Avatar: The Way of Water will boast a visual sector substantially improved compared to the first episode, as the images showing some of the characters in the film reveal.

A completely natural technical evolution for such an important and newly made production, which will aim to establish new standards of showmanship after those of the original. Avatar in 2009.

At the time the film was an important dissemination vehicle for the3D effect in cinemas, a technology fortunately set aside after a period of great enthusiasm which was also joined by several TV producers.

As already reported, theexit of Avatar: The Way of Water is set for December 14, 2022 in Italian cinemas.