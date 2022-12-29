The new movie of James Cameron It is the third highest-grossing film in cinema history. So is, Avatar: The Way of the Water it exceeded a billion dollars at the box office, and that has only been in theaters for a couple of weeks.

Gitesh Pandya, the founder and editor of BoxOfficeGuru.com, confirmed that Avatar: The Way of the Water It’s already raised a billion dollars. At the domestic box office it earned $300 million, and internationally it raised close to $700 million, thus surpassing a billion in one go.

Avatar: The Way of the Water It ran for thirteen years and hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

However, it remains to be seen if it will surpass its predecessor title which grossed $2.92 billion in theaters It is the highest grossing installment so far.

Secondly, the critical reception of the film is pending. We’ll see if it will be nominated in the categories of best film, best director or best editing, like its predecessor.

Although it seems like an absolute success, its director commented that, although it seems like a great business, it is actually something more complicated, since the production costs are exaggeratedly high. The film cost between $360 and $450 millionalthough this figure includes marketing costs.

the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water

Sam Worthington—Jake Sully

Zoë Saldana — Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver—Kiri

Stephen Lang—Colonel Quaritch

Kate Winslet—Ronal

Michelle Yeoh — Dr. Karina Mogue

the saga of Avatar, after the first film, was announced with plans for three more films. And its reception this 2023 almost guarantees the following deliveries. It is possible that avatar 3 arrive at the end of 2024. The fourth film in 2026 and the fifth would be planned for 2028.

The top three movies that grossed a billion at the box office

Avatar II raised 2847 million

Avengers: Endgame with $2.79 billion

titanic raised more than $2.2 billion

It remains to be seen how it will position itself. Avatar: The Way of the Water in the coming days. What is certain is that James Cameron is already recognized as one of the highest grossing directors in history.

