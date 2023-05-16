Avatar: The Way of Water will arrive in soon stream on Disney+now there is the release date official for the streaming film, which will be available for subscribers to the service from June 7, 2023, as part of the news scheduled for next month.

The record-breaking film James Cameroncapable of generating receipts of over 2 billion dollars, has made a triumphal journey in cinemas and now, after the announcement of the digital version, it is also preparing to arrive on the streaming circuit.

The arrival is therefore set for June 7, 2023 on Disney +, also including various extra contents that shed light on various backgrounds of the creation of this sci-fi blockbuster between interventions by the director, screenwriters and actors involved.

Avatar: The Water Path is the third highest-grossing film of all time in terms of the global box office, having reached $2.32 billion at the box office. Was nominated for various Academy Awards and winner of the one for the best visual effects.

Set more than ten years after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Road to Water is linked to the progenitor by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children) and the danger that pursues them, with the need to find a safe place and protect your family and surroundings. Again, the underlying theme has a lot to do with nature and the environment, threatened by technological advances and the exploitation of resources, in a remarkable representation of Pandora’s predominantly marine scenarios.

Despite the reduction of content in sight for Disney +, the month of June 2023 is still very interesting, starting with Avatar: The Way of Water.