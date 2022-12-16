The first emerged box office data from Avatar: The Way of Water, which confirm the commercial potential of James Cameron’s new film. At its debut, the film has indeed cashed about 17 million dollars, a remarkable achievement, even if to put in perspective.

Reading the data of other films of 2022 Avatar: The Road to Water did not record the best debut of the year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever certainly did better, with $28 million, as did The Batman, which made slightly more than $17 million.

However, it must be considered that Avatar: The Water Way lasts longer than three hours, against the shorter duration of the other two films mentioned. A longer run equals fewer daily showings in theaters, which makes the numbers the film made all the more impressive.

Analysts expect Avatar: The Water Path to gross more than $175 million in the North American market, and more than $350 million internationally in its first week. It’s hard to say if he will make it, but for now the reception from critics and the public has been really positive.

On Rotten Tomatoes the average critics vote is 80% out of more than two hundred reviews (for films this is an excellent result), while the audience average vote is 96% out of more than five hundred reviews.