Return: in life you always come back. We return home after a day of work or study, we return after an argument to make promises and seal them with kisses to the loved one, we return to life after a loss. The return has always been intrinsic in life: what do you want it to be, to return to Pandora once again? Twelve years have separated us from that blue planet as similar as it is different from our Earth: fasten your seatbelts, James Cameron presents us Avatar – The way of water.

Leave your home

Jake Sully is now Olo’eyktan of Omaticaya: with Neytiri he has built a luxuriant family, made up of three natural children and an adopted one, probably one of the most mysterious characters in the whole film, which however we will leave hidden from you for plot reasons. All the happiness, lightheartedness and obligations that come with becoming a dad put our hero in a different guise than the reckless marine we’ve known in the past. Jake lives day by day aware of the intrinsic ephemerality of that happiness which, as often happens, ends abruptly with the return of mankind to Pandora. Well, as it was logical to imagine, the “sky people” are back in force on the blue planet, ready to pursue their goals of conquering the natural resources of which the planet is rich (while on Earth the people die of hunger, remember?) .

After a year’s stay, the invaders live with constant attacks from the Omaticaya, led by the entire Sully family. Unfortunately Jake realizes the weight of his actionsforcing himself and his family to migrate, leaving the people who made him clan leader, dad and Man (in the sense of maturity that accompanies this word) flying away on the Ikran, the winged beasts who fought with them in the war against humans. The flight ends in an archipelago of islands where the Sea People reside, who reluctantly accept the presence of the Sully family. We cannot go any further about the plot of this film, firstly because it would be wrong to spoil everyone’s surprise, secondly because this film lays the foundations for the next chapters.

The people of the sea

The Na’vi people have this deep connection to the world of Pandora, it’s no secret, but the Sea Lords where Jake takes his family sort of they have an even deeper connection to Eywa than their forest counterpart. The marine fauna is intrinsically connected with the people of the sea, to the point that the same autochthonous beings have a thick and strong tail similar to a fin, the feet are larger than those of Jake and his companions, as well as the arms have the thicker finish and with almost webbed hands. The Sea People have learned to hold their breath for a long time, technique that allows him to explore the depths of the sea together with their friends, which vary from small fish similar to the Plesiosaurus (the classic miniature Loch Ness monster) to enormous crocodiles with immense fins similar to those of flying fish (with which they glide above the ‘water).

The integration of the Sully family happens gradually from here the film actually moves on the children of Jake and Neytiri, making us experience a sort of teen drama sometimes touching, sometimes deadly boring. Humans have brought new weapons, new technology and new means of both marine and air support to Pandora: the all in all inexplicable thing is how (or why) these possess marine vehicles modeled like animals, or on warships peep out amphibians with the features of giant crabs, underwater vehicles that look like sharks or large fish, also equipped with mechanical fins. All objectively beautiful to look at, but devoid of practical use.

Out of time

Avatar – La via dell’acqua is a film out of time. It actually came out too late, it would have been more correct to see it in 2015, twelve years after the first chapter is really a long time, and today the public has already seen many things that implement large three-dimensional elements and CGI pushed to the maximum. The film we saw was actually made in 3D HFRfor which the fluidity of the images and the absence of an “out of focus” background they undoubtedly helped to make us have an interesting experience, but once you leave the room what is really left? A good basis for a larger project, because as we know James Cameron is shooting the fourth chapter (the third is already ready), this second film appears as “the first half of an unfinished film”, as it was for Avengers-Infinity War and then the ending End Game.

It will probably be necessary to wait for the sequel to give a more prominent weight to this film: for now, Avatar – The water way is not much above the sufficiencybecause although it is visually satisfying and strong in excellent special effects, the plot appears really poor in content, a sort of presentation of the new protagonists who will accompany us in the next stories.