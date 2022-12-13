It’s not a video game, but there’s no doubt that Avatar: The Way of Water is a product that is also particularly awaited by video game enthusiasts, who share a lot with this world and have an ambitious transposition produced by Ubisoft in the works. Anyway, i votes assigned to movie from the international press they seem quite conflicting:

New York Post – 10

Empire – 10

IndieWire – 9.1

Entertainment – 9.1

Chicago Sun Times – 8.8

Associated Press – 8.8

RogerEbert.com – 8.8

Colliders – 8.3

Consequences – 8.3

Time Out – 8

RollingStone – 8

NME-8

The Hollywood Reporter – 8

Total Film – 8

Polygon – 8

The Wrap – 7.9

CNET – 7.6

USA Today – 7.5

Slant – 7.5

Screen Crush – 7

Los Angeles Times – 7

Screen Rants – 7

Slashfilm – 7

TIME – 6

Variety – 6

The Independent – 6

Arizona Republic – 6

The Guardian – 4

Cinevue – 4

The Telegraph – 2

As you can see, there are several very positive evaluations but also a whole series of less enthusiastic reviews, which assign the film from 7 to 6, with peaks down towards 4 and even 2 of The Telegraph, which however stands as an isolated case. After the 148 million views of the first trailer for Avatar: The Water Way, perhaps a different average was expected.

Naturally, the most important response will be that of the public, and in this sense the project appears controversial: at the time of the original Avatar, as we know, an absolute record was set for receipts, recently reaffirmed with the return to theaters, but the scenario has changed since 2009.

The results that Avatar: The Road to Water will be able to obtain at the box office will be essential to understand if the saga will be continued for other chapters or if this sequel will close the story of the Na’vi and the planet Pandora for the moment.