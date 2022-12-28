According to the latest data, Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the billion dollars Of global receipts. Yesterday it had reached 955 million dollars and in the last few days it had registered a decisive acceleration, so as to become the third film by revenues of 2022, the fourth of the years of the pandemic.

The new movie of James Cameron it is especially successful globally, where it has raised almost 700 million dollars, but also in the domestic market it has done well with more than 300 million dollars. The film is on its way to $1.5 billion in global revenue, with the possibility of exceeding $2 billion.

To report the viewership growth in France and Italy in the last week. The most profitable global markets, for which the latest figures are known, are however China, which went over 100 million dollars, France (about 60 million dollars), South Korea (about 55 million dollars), Germany (about $42 million) and India (about $40 million).

To curb Avatar: The Road to the debut there were several factors, some of which are now outdated, such as the football world cup and adverse weather. The latter persists particularly in the United States, where some key states are shrouded in frost, and in some areas of China. In any case, the recovery is evident and the film could achieve its objectives, becoming one of the most watched ever in the history of cinema.