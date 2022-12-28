Avatar: The Way of Water he passed it 1 billion dollars earned at the box officenow the data is official, and he did it by establishing the speed records in reaching that milestone compared to the other films of 2022.

It’s just about the third movie to achieve this result during the year, after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion, but Avatar: The Water Road was clearly the fastest to reach the billion dollars on the global market. James Cameron’s new film took indeed 14 days to reach the finish linewhile Top Gun: Maverick took a month and Jurassic World Dominion four months after release.

We are obviously talking about the global market and, in this regard, the distribution of the film in China has played an important role, where it seems that Avatar: The Water Road is doing quite well. After a below-expected start in North America, where it fell short of Disney’s $150 million target in its first week (the opening made $134.1 million), the film was strongly boosted by overseas results .

On the global market, Avatar has raised over $700 million, in addition to those from the US domestic market, which bring the total to over $1 billion. It must be said that James Cameron’s film needs to earn a lot for return to production costs: based on the calculations made by the manufacturer, Avatar: The Water Trail will practically have to enter the top ten films with the highest earnings ever in order to reach break even, but the prerequisites for doing so seem to be there.

The arrival of the official data therefore confirms what has been reported in the past few hours, namely the passing of the first billion dollars at the box office for James Cameron’s new film, which you can learn more about by reading our review.