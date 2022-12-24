The march continues Avatar: The Way of Water which, according to the latest updates published by Deadline, on Thursday 22 December 2022 had cashed globally 661.4 million dollars, despite the adverse weather conditions in the United States, which have greatly slowed ticket sales and even forced some cinemas to close completely. By Sunday, the film is expected to reach $800 million in global gross.

Weather aside, Avatar: The Water Road had a good week, thanks largely to the end of the games Football World Cup, which have brought so many people back to the cinema. In France the film grew by 70% compared to the previous week, while in Germany by 35%. In Italy only 17%, but here it seems that he is struggling a lot in general. Moreover, our national team was not at the World Cup. In Brazil, growth was 22%.

Avatar: The Water Way is currently the 5th highest grossing film of 2022 internationally. A weak weekend is expected due to Christmas, but then the film’s takings should remain strong throughout the holiday period.

On Thursday 22 December 2022 the five major international markets of the film were: China, with 74.3 million dollars (79.6 million dollars are estimated on Friday), France, with 41.8 million dollars, South Korea, with 34.3 million dollars estimate $37.9 million reached on Friday), Germany, with $28.9 million, and India, with $28.4 million.